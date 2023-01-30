Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.40

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 36275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark set a C$9.15 price target on Supremex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Supremex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$189.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.91.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

Supremex ( TSE:SXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

