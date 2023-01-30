Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,010 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 737,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

