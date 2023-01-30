Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,040 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.50 on Monday, reaching $346.52. 412,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,780. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.57 and a 200-day moving average of $338.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

