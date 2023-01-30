Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VPU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.62. 65,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

