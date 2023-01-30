Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $328,952.72

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $328,952.72 and approximately $10.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00214030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097993 USD and is up 38.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

