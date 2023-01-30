Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $10.69 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002431 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $83.86 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.38 or 0.06918954 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00087355 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029203 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010703 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026183 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,585,377 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
