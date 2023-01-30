StockNews.com Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.
Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.
