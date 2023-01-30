StockNews.com Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Winmark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winmark Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

