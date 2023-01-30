StockNews.com Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $769.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $781.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 97.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

