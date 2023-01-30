StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,770 shares of company stock worth $362,908. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.