StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
ULBI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
