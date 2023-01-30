StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. CareCloud had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

