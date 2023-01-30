Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 30th (APPTF, APYRF, ARESF, BLWYF, BNDSF, BOWFF, BSRTF, BTBIF, CDNAF, CDPYF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 30th:

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$32.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.43).

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to €1.30 ($1.41).

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$4.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$164.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97).

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.25 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 700 ($8.67).

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.75.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 589 ($7.29) to GBX 590 ($7.30).

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.70).

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $58.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,875 ($23.21) to GBX 2,075 ($25.69).

