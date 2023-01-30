Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 30th (APPTF, APYRF, ARESF, BLWYF, BNDSF, BOWFF, BSRTF, BTBIF, CDNAF, CDPYF)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 30th:

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$32.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.43).

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to €1.30 ($1.41).

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$4.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$164.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97).

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.25 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 700 ($8.67).

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.75.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 589 ($7.29) to GBX 590 ($7.30).

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.70).

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $58.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,875 ($23.21) to GBX 2,075 ($25.69).

