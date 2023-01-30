STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.