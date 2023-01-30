Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

DHR stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.64. The company had a trading volume of 306,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,677. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.16.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

