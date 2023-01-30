Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.97 on Monday, reaching $195.68. 18,718,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,551,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

