Stewart Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.9 %

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. 1,404,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.