Stephens Lowers NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $42.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.79 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

