Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,106 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,614. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

