STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

