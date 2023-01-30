ssv.network Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $219.06 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $19.78 or 0.00086779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

