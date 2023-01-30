Square Token (SQUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.43 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $18.10 or 0.00076105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and $306,533.17 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.03342143 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $334,717.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

