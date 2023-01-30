SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.