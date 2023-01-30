SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

