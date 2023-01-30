SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lowered by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after acquiring an additional 312,312 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 618,334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

GLDM stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

