SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2,789.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

