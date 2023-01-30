SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2,789.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $93.13. 449,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,603. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

