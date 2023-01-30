SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,345,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 824,820 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $23.31.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 617,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 379,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 331,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 359,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

