Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

