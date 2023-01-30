Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 222,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

