SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

