Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 361.62% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

