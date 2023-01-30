Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.39. 1,253,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.38. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $355.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

