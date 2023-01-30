SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.73. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
