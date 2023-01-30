SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.73. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.