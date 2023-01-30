Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $172.78 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $172.78 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,718.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00399792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00784370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00573064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00184453 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,121,202,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

