Siacoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $160.60 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,807.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00398796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00771711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00093540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00572562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00185801 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,125,012,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

