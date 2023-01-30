Siacoin Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $160.60 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,807.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00398796 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015649 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00771711 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00093540 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00572562 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00185801 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,125,012,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.