Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTKGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 147,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 248,781 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $69.60.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

