Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 147,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 248,781 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $69.60.
SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06.
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
