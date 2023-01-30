Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 147,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 248,781 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $69.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

