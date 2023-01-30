Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Increases By 29.7%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMAW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,384. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

