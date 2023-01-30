Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 22.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 165,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 151.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

