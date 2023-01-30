Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Grows By 45.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SEED stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 51,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,058. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

