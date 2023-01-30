Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Grows By 18.7%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,100 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,187.9 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVF remained flat at $17.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

