Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 23.4%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance
NuLegacy Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 139,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About NuLegacy Gold
