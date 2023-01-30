Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 23.4%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance

NuLegacy Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 139,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

