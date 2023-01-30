Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Grows By 19.7%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC opened at $4.76 on Monday. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

