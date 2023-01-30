Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Drops By 27.9%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

