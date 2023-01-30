Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Decreases By 21.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. 67,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.