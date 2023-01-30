Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Drops By 38.2%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Friday. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,495. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
