Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Drops By 38.2%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Friday. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,495. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

