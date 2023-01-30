Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rises By 22.5%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
