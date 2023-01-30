Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rises By 22.5%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

