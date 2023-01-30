Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increases By 21.3%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 0.4 %

Methanex stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 345,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Methanex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.