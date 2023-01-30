Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Expands By 7.7%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock remained flat at C$11.09 during trading hours on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$10.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.46.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

