Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 42.4%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

