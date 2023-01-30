Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Drops By 10.3%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,241,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lightbridge by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightbridge by 72.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 81,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Lightbridge has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.04.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

