Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expands By 5.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 29,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,410,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,184. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Li Auto by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 136,456 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 205.6% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.